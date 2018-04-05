Robert C. Walters Sells 137,320 Shares of Robert Walters plc (RWA) Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) insider Robert C. Walters sold 137,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($9.12), for a total value of £892,580 ($1,252,919.71).

Robert Walters stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 660 ($9.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229. Robert Walters plc has a 52-week low of GBX 380.50 ($5.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 692 ($9.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.83) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($9.12) to GBX 730 ($10.25) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($9.12) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc provides specialist professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company provides permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, IT, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain.

