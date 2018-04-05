Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $15.17 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Robert Half International worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 47,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $5,806,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Glass sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $674,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,247 shares of company stock valued at $25,936,679 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Robert Half International to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Robert Half International to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7,142.56, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $60.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

