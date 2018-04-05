Robert J. More Sells 24,429 Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (SNNA) Stock

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) Director Robert J. More sold 24,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $459,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SNNA traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $19.79. 120,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,951. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.56 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 280,056 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

