Robert S. Ellin Purchases 4,000 Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX) Stock

Livexlive Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 4,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LIVX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,478. Livexlive Media Inc has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

