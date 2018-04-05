Robert V. Lapenta Purchases 26,476 Shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) Stock

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) Chairman Robert V. Lapenta bought 26,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $91,606.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,001,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RVLT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 226,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,488. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Revolution Lighting Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 69,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

