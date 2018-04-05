Roche (RHHBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roche performance in 2017 was strong driven by contribution from newly launched drugs. The label expansion of key drugs, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Alecensa will further drive growth. Ocrevus and Hemlibra have been successfully launched and the drugs are expected to bolster the top-line further. Roche dominates the breast cancer space with strong demand for its HER2 franchise drugs. The recently announced Ignyta acquisition will further strengthen pipeline. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the month so far. Approval of new drugs and a potential label expansion of existing drugs bode well for Roche as its legacy drugs like Herceptin, MabThera are facing competition from biosimilars. Novartis has already launched its biosimilar version of Rituxan/ MabThera in Europe. Amgen also obtained FDA approval for a biosimilar version of Avastin.”

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Roche from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,405. Roche has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $192,876.27, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the third quarter worth $221,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

