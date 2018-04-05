UBS Reiterates “CHF 237” Price Target for Roche (ROG)

UBS set a CHF 237 price objective on Roche (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 300 price objective on Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 260 price objective on Roche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Group set a CHF 290 target price on Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 325 target price on Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a CHF 190 price objective on Roche and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 253.30.

Shares of Roche stock traded down CHF 1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting CHF 219.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

About Roche

