Rock Market Capitalization Tops $28.82 Million (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Rock has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rock has a market cap of $28.82 million and $184,663.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001545 BTC on exchanges including Quoine, IDEX and Qryptos.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00694548 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00182409 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Rock

Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,247,113 tokens. The official website for Rock is gbx.gi. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, IDEX and Quoine. It is not possible to buy Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

