Press coverage about Rock-Tenn (NYSE:RKT) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rock-Tenn earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RKT remained flat at $$61.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rock-Tenn (NYSE:RKT) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.03” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/rock-tenn-rkt-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

Rock-Tenn Company Profile

Rock-Tenn Company (Rock-Tenn) is an integrated manufacturer of corrugated and consumer packaging. The Company operates in operate locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Puerto Rico and China. Rock-Tenn has three reportable business segments: Corrugated Packaging, consisting of its containerboard mills and its corrugated converting operations; Consumer Packaging, consisting of the Company’s coated and uncoated paperboard mills, consumer packaging converting operations and merchandising display facilities, and Recycling, which consists of its recycled fiber brokerage and collection operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock-Tenn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock-Tenn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.