Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Has $14.56 Million Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IBM during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM during the second quarter worth about $165,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts:

In related news, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $154.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138,239.67, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. IBM has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $176.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. Has $14.56 Million Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/rockefeller-financial-services-inc-purchases-27777-shares-of-international-business-machines-corp-ibm-updated-updated.html.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.