Rockwell Automation (ROK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $194.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Backed by improving global macroeconomic conditions and strong order performance, Rockwell Automation anticipates sales growth of 5-8% for fiscal 2018. The company's EPS guidance is at $7.60-$7.90. The mid-point of the earnings guidance range depicts year-over-year growth of 15% reflecting the impact of lower tax rates and better-than-expected first-quarter performance. The company will benefit from growth in heavy industries vertical. Its priorities for capital allocation remain focused on organic investment, acquisitions and enhancing capital returns for shareholders. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. UBS began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $194.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.58.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.66. The company had a trading volume of 368,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,051. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $210.72. The stock has a market cap of $22,077.24, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,105,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,575.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 10,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $2,029,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,627 shares of company stock worth $23,604,488 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

