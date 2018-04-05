Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Chas Smith Sells 120,000 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Chas Smith sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roku stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 3,082,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,379. The company has a market capitalization of $3,015.95 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.54 million. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates television streaming platform. The Company connects users to streaming content, enables content publishers to build and monetize audiences and provides advertisers with capabilities to engage consumers. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs.

