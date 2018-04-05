RonPaulCoin Price Hits $0.15 (RPC)

RonPaulCoin (CURRENCY:RPC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. RonPaulCoin has a market cap of $134,392.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of RonPaulCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RonPaulCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, RonPaulCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.01759740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004744 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015513 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023483 BTC.

About RonPaulCoin

RonPaulCoin (CRYPTO:RPC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2013. RonPaulCoin’s total supply is 912,147 coins. The official website for RonPaulCoin is www.ronpaulcoin.com. RonPaulCoin’s official Twitter account is @RPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RonPaulCoin is /r/ronpaulcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RonPaulCoin Coin Trading

RonPaulCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase RonPaulCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RonPaulCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RonPaulCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

