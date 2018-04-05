Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Receives $301.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.70.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $310.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, hitting $280.69. 371,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,343. The stock has a market cap of $28,525.10, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $204.62 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.59%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $282.59 per share, with a total value of $141,295.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 74,589 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.02, for a total transaction of $20,662,644.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,419,281.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,826 shares of company stock worth $99,453,060. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a technology company. The Company operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for various end markets, including healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education and academic research. The Company operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging, which offers products and software in medical applications, and digital imaging products; RF Technology, which provides radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions; Industrial Technology, which produces fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and Energy Systems & Controls, which produces control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions.

