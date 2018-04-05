Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a $94.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In related news, Director Sharon D. Garrett sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 59,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $4,574,733.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,751 shares of company stock worth $15,084,913. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ross Stores by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,539,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,376,000 after purchasing an additional 345,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.98. 3,164,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,162. The company has a market cap of $29,394.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $85.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 44.53%. sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.35%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ross-stores-inc-rost-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.