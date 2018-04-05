Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) Cut to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klondex Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Klondex Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Klondex Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Klondex Mines in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLDX opened at $2.35 on Monday. Klondex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million.

In other Klondex Mines news, insider Mining Parallel Fund Waterton acquired 3,143,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,306,078.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,513,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,896.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Klondex Mines by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Klondex Mines by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klondex Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

