Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) Target Price to $12.00

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EEP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:EEP opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,124.77, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.68%. equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 25.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners by 14.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Partners by 29.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

