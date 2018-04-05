Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) a GBX 2,800 Price Target

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) received a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,780 ($53.06) to GBX 3,765 ($52.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,740 ($52.50) target price on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,400 ($47.73) target price on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,690.63 ($51.81).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 2,516 ($35.32) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 2,447 ($34.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,956.50 ($55.54).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($33.48), for a total transaction of £639,680.85 ($897,923.71).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

