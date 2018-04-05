Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.12, for a total transaction of C$116,769.60. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.37, for a total value of C$1,052,568.34. Insiders have sold a total of 38,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,958 over the last ninety days.

Shares of RY traded up C$0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$98.34. 1,690,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,528. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.13 and a twelve month high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.82 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 26.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

