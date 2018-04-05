Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Acquires 1,005 Shares of Schlumberger (SLB)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al purchased 3,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $87,852.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

