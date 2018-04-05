Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) will announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $2,526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 911,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,179,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total transaction of $2,504,293.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,799 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,896. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,375,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,241,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,103,000 after buying an additional 515,962 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after buying an additional 228,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,047.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 243,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after buying an additional 222,493 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,850.46, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $93.86 and a one year high of $135.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/royal-caribbean-cruises-rcl-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-2-05-billion.html.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.