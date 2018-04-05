Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price target on the stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. UBS set a GBX 2,675 ($37.55) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 2,850 ($40.01) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,790 ($39.16) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,650 ($37.20) to GBX 2,720 ($38.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,615.26 ($36.71).

RDSB opened at GBX 2,282 ($32.03) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,037 ($28.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,617 ($36.73).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

