Farhad Fred Ebrahimi Purchases 15,194 Shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards Lp (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) Stock

Royal Hawaiian Orchards Lp (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi acquired 15,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,338.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Farhad Fred Ebrahimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 10,114 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $21,947.38.

On Friday, December 29th, Farhad Fred Ebrahimi bought 300 shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $660.00.

Shares of Royal Hawaiian Orchards stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 9,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. Royal Hawaiian Orchards Lp has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

About Royal Hawaiian Orchards

Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. produces, markets, and distributes macadamia nut-based products in the United States. The company operates in two business segments, Orchards and Branded Products. The Orchards segment sells wet-in-shell and dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and nut kernel. It also provides contract farming services and leases orchards.

