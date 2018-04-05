RPM International (RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. RPM International updated its FY18 guidance to $3.05-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,343.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. RPM International has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $56.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.82%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $138,670.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,850.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank C. Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,253,053.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

