RPM International (RPM) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.02.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,343.79, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. RPM International has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $56.69.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase lowered RPM International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other news, Chairman Frank C. Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,188,489 shares in the company, valued at $62,253,053.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $138,670.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,850.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

