RSP Permian (RSPP) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group cut shares of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RSPP. Williams Capital set a $58.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of RSP Permian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RSP Permian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE RSPP opened at $44.21 on Thursday. RSP Permian has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $7,050.50, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.71 million. equities analysts forecast that RSP Permian will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 29,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,272,162.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,584,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartree Partners LP grew its position in shares of RSP Permian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 62,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RSP Permian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RSP Permian by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of RSP Permian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RSP Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

