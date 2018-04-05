RTI Surgical (RTIX) Stake Lowered by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lessened its holdings in RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.10% of RTI Surgical worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTIX. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,107,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 292,320 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,930,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,314,000 after acquiring an additional 131,052 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 113,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP raised its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 34.1% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 407,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTIX opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RTI Surgical has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $276.25, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTIX. BidaskClub lowered RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

