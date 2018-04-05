RubleBit (RUBIT) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

RubleBit (CURRENCY:RUBIT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, RubleBit has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RubleBit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RubleBit has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RubleBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.01770190 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007688 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015597 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023857 BTC.

RubleBit Profile

RUBIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2015. The official website for RubleBit is rublebit.com. RubleBit’s official Twitter account is @rublebit.

Buying and Selling RubleBit

RubleBit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy RubleBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RubleBit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RubleBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

