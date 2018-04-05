Ruby Tuesday (RT) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ruby Tuesday earned a daily sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.6517723506521 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Ruby Tuesday stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 3,364,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ruby Tuesday has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

About Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday, Inc owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept.

