Rupaya [OLD] Hits One Day Volume of $150.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya [OLD] (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Rupaya [OLD] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of Rupaya [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya [OLD] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Rupaya [OLD] has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupaya [OLD] Profile

Rupaya [OLD] (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. The Reddit community for Rupaya [OLD] is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya [OLD]’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @RupayaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupaya is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It was designed to facilitate transactions in the South Asian market. “

Buying and Selling Rupaya [OLD]

Rupaya [OLD] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy Rupaya [OLD] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya [OLD] must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya [OLD] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

