Rupee (RUP) Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Rupee has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $5,186.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002206 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002002 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000335 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 22,916,450 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

