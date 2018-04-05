Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RUSHA. Buckingham Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,636.74, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 16.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $30,953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/rush-enterprises-rusha-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.