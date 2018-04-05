ValuEngine upgraded shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ RXII opened at $3.31 on Monday. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Get RXi Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.02) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that RXi Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/rxi-pharmaceuticals-rxii-lifted-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. It develops therapies based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) platform; and Samcyprone topical immunomodulatory. The company's clinical development programs include RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA compound, which is in Phase II clinical trial for preventing or reducing dermal scarring following scar revision surgery of an existing hypertrophic scar; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating retinal scarring, as well as in discovery stage for the treatment of corneal scarring.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.