Ryanair (RYAAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 131,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $28,329.25, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $84.03 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 32.17%. analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,715.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1,350.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ryanair by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ryanair (RYAAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ryanair-ryaay-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.