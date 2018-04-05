Sable Resources (SAE) Director Thomas John Obradovich Purchases 50,000 Shares

Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Director Thomas John Obradovich bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Thomas John Obradovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Thomas John Obradovich bought 50,000 shares of Sable Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Thomas John Obradovich bought 100,000 shares of Sable Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

Shares of CVE SAE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 364,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,094. Sable Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.32.

Sable Resources Company Profile

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in the Toodoggone region in the province of British Columbia, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

