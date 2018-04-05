Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Safeguard Scientifics earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.5060893960866 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 5,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,191. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The asset manager reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.14. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

