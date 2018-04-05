SafeStitch Medical (TRXC) Trading 9.5% Higher

SafeStitch Medical Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.84. 2,429,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,359,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SafeStitch Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of SafeStitch Medical in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SafeStitch Medical during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SafeStitch Medical during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SafeStitch Medical by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SafeStitch Medical by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,944 shares during the period. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SafeStitch Medical during the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

SafeStitch Medical Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

