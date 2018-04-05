SagaCoin (CRYPTO:SAGA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One SagaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00010602 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. SagaCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $20,091.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SagaCoin has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00607427 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006165 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00097820 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002496 BTC.

SagaCoin Coin Profile

SagaCoin (CRYPTO:SAGA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 4,003,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,903,352 coins. SagaCoin’s official website is sagacoin.net. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin.

Buying and Selling SagaCoin

SagaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy SagaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SagaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SagaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

