SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $202.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

SAGE traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.41. 451,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,715. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,673.05, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 3.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Kanes sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.18, for a total value of $7,795,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,211,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 58,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 632,712 shares in the company, valued at $108,826,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

