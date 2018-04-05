Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,499,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,826,940,000 after purchasing an additional 424,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,495,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,156,000 after acquiring an additional 165,972 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,427,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,637,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,039,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,872,000 after acquiring an additional 164,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,302,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53,977.14, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

