Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 17,620 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.4% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,182,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,284,000 after acquiring an additional 96,552 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,547,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $548,117,000 after buying an additional 748,442 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,373,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $535,470,000 after buying an additional 1,785,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $512,893,000 after buying an additional 735,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,533,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $474,466,000 after buying an additional 586,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $62,574.10, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 17,620 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/salem-investment-counselors-inc-lowers-holdings-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-updated-updated.html.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.