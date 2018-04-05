Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,238,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,011,815,000 after acquiring an additional 717,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,316,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,574,000 after acquiring an additional 495,394 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,464,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after acquiring an additional 301,252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,149,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,789,000 after buying an additional 953,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,140,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,735.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,058.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,148.61, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $78.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $673.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

