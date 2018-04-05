Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, "Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California."

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SALM. ValuEngine cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $94.21, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.11. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Salem Media Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc, formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing.

