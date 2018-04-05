Salesforce.com (CRM) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.54 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce.com from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.28.

Get Salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of Salesforce.com stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,140.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.89, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23. Salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,015 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.47, for a total value of $115,172.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,278.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $162,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,235.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,523 shares of company stock valued at $37,508,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce.com by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/salesforce-com-crm-given-outperform-rating-at-wedbush.html.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.