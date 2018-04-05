Insider Selling: Salesforce.com (CRM) Insider Sells $1,989,613.28 in Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 16,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $1,989,613.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,024.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRM opened at $119.48 on Thursday. Salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $84,140.73, a P/E ratio of 258.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a $144.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

