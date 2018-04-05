Salesforce.com (CRM) CEO Sells $611,800.00 in Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $611,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $1,154,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $566,050.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $586,750.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $581,050.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $1,256,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $638,350.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $635,050.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $1,271,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $625,150.00.

Shares of Salesforce.com stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,002,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,174. Salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $84,140.73, a PE ratio of 264.53, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Salesforce.com’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.78 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce.com from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce.com from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $294,547,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $364,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,972 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $83,414,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,435,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,255,082,000 after acquiring an additional 675,471 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

