Sallie Mae (SLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SLM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sallie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sallie Mae in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Sallie Mae in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sallie Mae in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sallie Mae from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Sallie Mae has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,860.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $309.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.64 million. Sallie Mae had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 20.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sallie Mae will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Dale sold 37,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $423,816.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurent Charles Lutz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,939 shares of company stock worth $3,112,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sallie Mae in the third quarter worth $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sallie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sallie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sallie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sallie Mae in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Sallie Mae Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

