Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €45.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs set a €58.00 ($71.60) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($58.02) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($50.62) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.87 ($54.16).

Shares of SZG stock traded up €1.81 ($2.23) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €41.76 ($51.56). 252,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €29.74 ($36.72) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($64.69).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

