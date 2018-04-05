Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 521,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,379,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,501,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,391,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,668 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,700,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $217.56 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $188.62 and a 1-year high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $126,615.21, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at $63,757,665.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

