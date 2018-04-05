Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,349.10, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sappi has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $7.97.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/sappi-sppjy-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sappi (SPPJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.